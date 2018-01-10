Hot Happenings at Twin River

From TV giveaways to great live music and sports, it’s all happening at Twin River in Lincoln.

Megan McGuinness joined us on the show today with all of the details! Highlights include:

-Extreme Flat Screen Frenzy: January 1 – 26

-Kool & The Gang: Fri, Jan 12

-CES MMA: Fri, Feb 2

-CES Boxing: Fri, Feb 23

For more info and tickets, visit: http://www.twinriver.com/

