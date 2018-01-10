In the Kitchen: Soul Warming Beef Stew

Chef Nick Rabar is back from Avenue N showing us how to make his Soul Warming Beef Stew.
Ingredients:
- 2 lb Beef Sirloin Tips, cut into 1 inch cubes
- 1 large Onion, medium dice
- 1 Carrot, medium dice
- 2 Celery Stalks, medium dice
- 1/2 cup Turnip, medium dice
- 12 Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half
- 1 cup Spring Peas
- 2 Tablespoons Dill, course chop
- 1 Stick of Butter
- 1/4 cup Flour
- 1/2 cup Red Wine
- 32oz of Beef Broth
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Black Pepper
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
Directions:
- Season beef with salt and pepper.
- In a 4-quart pan over medium-high heat, add olive oil and add seasoned beef to sear.
- Cook until golden brown and add onions, turnip, carrot and celery.
- Dust everything with flour and add butter.
- Melt butter and add wine.
- When wine is reduced by half, add broth and tomatoes.
- Simmer for 20 minutes and finish with dill and peas.