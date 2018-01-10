In the Kitchen: Soul Warming Beef Stew

By Published:

Chef Nick Rabar is back from Avenue N showing us how to make his Soul Warming Beef Stew.

Ingredients:

  • 2 lb Beef Sirloin Tips, cut into 1 inch cubes
  • 1 large Onion, medium dice
  • 1 Carrot, medium dice
  • 2 Celery Stalks, medium dice
  • 1/2 cup Turnip, medium dice
  • 12 Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half
  • 1 cup Spring Peas
  • 2 Tablespoons Dill, course chop
  • 1 Stick of Butter
  • 1/4 cup Flour
  • 1/2 cup Red Wine
  • 32oz of Beef Broth
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Black Pepper
  • 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

Directions:

  1. Season beef with salt and pepper.
  2. In a 4-quart pan over medium-high heat, add olive oil and add seasoned beef to sear.
  3. Cook until golden brown and add onions, turnip, carrot and celery.
  4. Dust everything with flour and add butter.
  5. Melt butter and add wine.
  6. When wine is reduced by half, add broth and tomatoes.
  7. Simmer for 20 minutes and finish with dill and peas.

 