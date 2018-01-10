Local lawmakers attend anti-sexual harassment training

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — State Representatives gathered at the State House Wednesday afternoon for the first anti-sexual harassment training session offered to Rhode Island lawmakers.

Lawmakers were not required to attend, but it was strongly encouraged.

The 2.5-hour session addressing sexual harassment, discrimination and diversity follows the momentum for change after Rep. Teresa Tanzi came forward in October 2017, saying she has been a victim of sexual harassment at the State House. Tanzi said she was told by a more senior lawmaker that sexual favors would allow her bills to go further. The disclosure prompted Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello to offer the training.

“This year it’s going to be a three hour comprehensive overview, it’s going to be different discrimination training,” Tanzi said. “It’s something that in my 8 years we have not done a single time in the general assembly. It takes difficult conversation to make good things happen, and something positive is going to come out of it, and that was my goal with stepping forward to begin with so”

Tanzi said she already sees improvement since she first spoke up and is looking forward to even more improvements. Senators will also be offered the training next week.

“I think this is an important first step in providing comprehensive sexual harassment training, I hope it’s not the last step,” Tanzi said.