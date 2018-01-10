Patriots, RI Lottery unveil new ‘5X Champions’ scratch ticket

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Patriots fans have a new way to show their pride and potentially earn some prizes in the process.

Representatives from the Patriots and the Rhode Island Lottery on Wednesday unveiled a new scratch ticket honoring the team’s five Super Bowl wins.

The new game offers a top prize of $35,000, along with specialty prizes such as season ticket packages and team merchandise.

“The sale of Patriots Instant Tickets has generated more than $2.7 million in revenue for the state,” R.I. Lottery Director Gerald Aubin said.

It’s the sixth Patriots instant game since the partnership began in 2009.

“Forget about Boston, Rhode Island is the heart and soul of Patriots nation,” Gov. Gina Raimondo said. “Pound for pound, we are better Patriots fans than any other state in New England.”

New England Patriots President Jonathan Kraft said there is proof to back up Raimondo’s claim.

“We absolutely love Rhode Island,” he said. “On a per capita basis, there are more Rhode Island season ticket holders of the Patriots than there are in any of the other five New England states. And it’s a fact we love, we talk about it all the time.”

Danielle Troiano of West Warwick is a Patriots Instant Game winner and said she’s excited for another chance to cash in.

“I’m gonna absolutely keep playing as long as the Rhode Island Lottery keeps offering this promotion to us,” Troiano said.

The team has already purchased $5,000 worth of scratch tickets. Kraft said those will be handed out at a public rally Thursday at the Warwick Mall from 5-7 p.m.