Pawtucket couple arraigned for kidnapping, abusing woman

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Pawtucket couple accused of holding a woman with autism as a prisoner and assaulting her answered to multiple charges Wednesday morning in Superior Court.

Rafael Freitas and Joylinn Gelpi, both 27, were charged with a list of crimes after the homeless woman told police they had confined her in the basement of 1 Drolet Avenue. The charges include kidnapping, sexual assault, conspiracy and felony assault.

Pawtucket Police said they found the woman at the Providence train station back in November. The woman said she met Gelpi at a mental health and addiction treatment center, according to police, and was invited to stay with the couple.

According to court documents, the prosecutors claim the couple pulled the victim’s hair, bent her fingers back and attacked her with keys, a lighter, a belt buckle and perfume.

Gelpi and Freitas were arrested in early November and indicted by a Grand Jury last month. Both pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning and were ordered held without bail.