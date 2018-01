The Pic of the Day for Jan. 10, 2018, was submitted by Bob Petrone of Cranston. It shows a cold look at Narragansett Bay from Watch Hill, where someone placed a winter hat on the statue of the little boy.

Bob has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.

Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.

Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.

Pic of the Day: Winter 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Submitted by Sean Daly. Submitted by Bob Petrone of Cranston. Submitted by Lee Marshall of Warren. Submitted by George Masse of Warwick. Submitted by Grace Buldoc of Bristol. Submitted by Bill Ladd of West Warwick Submitted by Jennifer Bifulco of Cranston. Submitted by John Costa of Coventry. Submitted by Lucy Araujo of Somerset. Submitted by Kat Tasca of Somerset.