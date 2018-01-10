Pipe bursts in Durfee High School, flooding building

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – School has been cancelled at Durfee High School Wednesday following a pipe break that flooded the building.

Reports of the break came in just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Fall River Fire Department District Chief James Mellon said the issue stemmed from a break in a standpipe on the school’s top floor. As a result, thousands of gallons of water per minute flowed into the building, flooding the wing with science classrooms and kitchens.

The very old piping made stopping the flow difficult, as crews were not immediately able to locate the shutoff.

“I would conservatively estimate thirty thousand gallons, easily, have leaked out through the building,” Mellon said. “Now it’s affecting a very large area of the building.”

