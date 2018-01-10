Providence police ID victim pulled from Bowdoin St. fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have released the identity of the woman who was found dead Monday at the scene of a destructive Providence fire.

Police said the victim is Lucy Feliciano, who lived on the second floor of 110 Bowdoin Street, which burned to the ground on Saturday. Her cause of death is still pending and it is unclear if she died as a result of the fire.

Feliciano, 49, was the only person unaccounted for following the fire, but officials could not immediately confirm if the body found in the rubble was her.

Feliciano’s family identified her on Monday, telling Eyewitness News she had been inside sleeping when the fire started. Her brother, who lives two doors down, said he ran over when the fire broke out but his sister’s home was already engulfed in flames.

“She was very happy,” Luis Feliciano said of his sister. He also said she had nine children.

“She was always with a lot of friends, going out,” Lucy’s nephew David Gotay said. “Everybody loved her.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said they will be looking closely at the home’s electrical system, which officials said was powering multiple space heaters. The building was slated to be condemned after inspectors last week found it had no heat, no running water and was described by an inspector as “a mess.”

The inspection occurred on Jan. 3 and the report stated, “occupants were complaining of constant electrical issues, frozen pipes, and they were seeking help from the Red Cross.” The inspector, Bill Monaco, went on to say a “tenant from third floor states they would not help unless there was a fire.”

Dexter Jackson, the landlord at 110 Bowdoin Street, told Eyewitness News that it’s normal to have multiple code violations.

Jackson said the violations detailed by the code inspector and documented in photos by the Providence Fire Department do not have to do with the cause of the fire. The photos show the piles of debris, along with tangled extension cords, exposed wiring and multiple space heaters. He also said the fire started next door, although reports from firefighters at the scene said that 110 Bowdoin St. was fully engulfed upon arrival and was spreading to the other houses.

Jackson lived on the second floor of the apartment building and said he did not know Feliciano was still inside until after he escaped.

“It was sad to know that somebody died in there,” Jackson said, adding that he suffered injuries while exiting the burning building.