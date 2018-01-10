Police seek 2 men who posed as water department employees

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are working to track down two men who they say gained access to a resident’s home by claiming they work for the water department.

Police said they responded Wednesday to the North Main Street home after receiving a call from the homeowner.

The 77-year-old man told police he answered the door around 2:15 p.m. and one of the suspects displayed a badge

The resident was unable to read the badge due to poor eyesight, according to police, but the suspect told the resident he worked for the water department and needed to enter the home to check the water pressure.

The resident allowed the man inside and showed him the water meter in the basement, police said. He then told the resident to turn the water valve off and on while he went upstairs to check the faucets. The resident told police he was not comfortable with that so he followed the man back upstairs, after which the suspect said he could fix any water leaks while he was at the home.

It was then, according to police, that a second suspect entered the home and told the resident’s wife that they overpaid their water bill by $50 and were entitled to a refund. The second suspect then told her he only had a $100 bill on him and asked for change.

The couple told the two suspects they had no cash in the house, after which the men left and headed northbound down the street.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a goatee, 30-40 years old, standing about 5-foot-10 and weighing about 190 pounds. The second suspect is described as a heavyset male who is around 50 years old and has gray hair.

Police are asking residents to check the identification of any utility company employee before letting them inside and contact the company to verify the service call.

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact Fall River Police at (508) 676-8511.