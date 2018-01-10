Police: Student pistol-whipped inside Juanita Sanchez HS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a student was assault inside Juanita Sanchez High School Wednesday morning.

According to Public Information Officer Lindsay Lague, two subjects pistol-whipped an 18-year-old student inside the Thurbers Avenue school and then fled the scene.

The school was placed in lockdown for a short time, but Lague said it has since resumed normal operation.

The student who was assaulted was treated by the school nurse and remained at school, Lague said.

Superintendent Maher said existing cameras at the complex are helping with the investigation.

Supt Maher said city is looking into more cameras in schools, although existing cameras helped in this incident. — Dan McGowan (@DanMcGowan) January 10, 2018

Providence police on the Sanchez situation. pic.twitter.com/nIP9PerYMW — Dan McGowan (@DanMcGowan) January 10, 2018

