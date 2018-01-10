Public Works prepares for upcoming Flood Watch

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With rain expected for this weekend, crews across the state are busy clearing piles of snow to alleviate flooding.

The rain and snow melt could create a messy situation later in the week as a Flood Watch is in effect from Friday morning until Saturday afternoon.

Snow piles are everywhere across the state and Department of Public Works crews were still out clearing snow on Wednesday from city streets.

There is still a significant amount of snow on the ground, with 10 inches measured at T.F. Green Airport Wednesday morning with higher amounts elsewhere. Within that snow, is 1-2 inches of water.

In the above video, Meteorologist T.J. DelSanto explains the state’s preparations for the upcoming storm.