PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Tuxie.

Tuxie is only a year old, very sweet and active. PARL says she should go to a home where she’s the only cat and will be played with.

Tuxie has a hernia that PARL will be taking care of this week. Otherwise she is in great health.

If you’d like to meet Tuxie or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.