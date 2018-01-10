RI restaurants for celebrating National Gluten-Free Day

Saturday, Jan. 13 marks National Gluten-Free Day, educating others on Celiac Disease and gluten allergies.
Rhode Island Monthly’s Jamie Coelho stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning, to share some local dining spots that specialize in gluten-free eating.
Her list:
Lola’s Blue Farm
Two Little Buns
Eli’s Kitchen
The Malted Barley
Pizza J and Julians
Blackie’s Bull Dog Tavern
Garden Grille and Wildflour Bakery
Jo’s American Bistro
Flatbread Company
UMelt
Others known for providing gluten-free options:
The Grille On Main
Nick’s On Broadway
Waterman Grille
Los Andes