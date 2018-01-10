RI restaurants for celebrating National Gluten-Free Day

Saturday, Jan. 13 marks National Gluten-Free Day, educating others on Celiac Disease and gluten allergies.

Rhode Island Monthly’s Jamie Coelho stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning, to share some local dining spots that specialize in gluten-free eating.

Her list:

Lola’s Blue Farm

Two Little Buns

Eli’s Kitchen

The Malted Barley

Pizza J and Julians

Blackie’s Bull Dog Tavern

Garden Grille and Wildflour Bakery

Jo’s American Bistro

Flatbread Company

UMelt

Others known for providing gluten-free options:

The Grille On Main

Nick’s On Broadway

Waterman Grille

Los Andes