Special election to fill Sen. Doyle’s seat will be April 3

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A special election has been scheduled to fill former state Sen. Jamie Doyle’s seat following his resignation on Tuesday.

The special election for Senate District 8 in Pawtucket will take place on April 3, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea said in a statement Wednesday.

“I appreciate Senator Doyle’s service to the people of Rhode Island,” Gorbea said. “We are working closely with the Board of Elections and the Pawtucket Board of Canvassers to make sure that eligible voters in Senate District 8 can elect their new representative in state government in an election process that is fair, fast, and accurate.”

Doyle, a Democrat who had held the seat since 2004, unexpectedly announced his immediate resignation on Tuesday, saying he is battling alcoholism. State law authorizes the secretary of state to order a special election to fill a vacancy.

The declaration period for candidates interested in running for the seat will take place Jan. 18 and 19, with a special primary election taking place Feb. 27 if more than one candidate from either party qualifies for the ballot.

Senate District 8 Special Election Calendar

Jan. 18-19: Deadline for candidates to file Declarations of Candidacy with the Pawtucket Board of Canvassers

Jan. 22: Deadline for endorsements to be filed by party district committees

Jan. 28: Last day to register to vote for the primary

Jan. 30: Deadline for candidates to submit nomination papers to the Pawtucket Board of Canvassers

Feb. 6: Last day to submit a mail ballot application for the primary

Feb. 7-26: Emergency ballot period for the primary

Feb. 27: Primary election

March 4: Last day to register to vote for the election

March 13: Last day to submit a mail ballot application for the election

March 14-April 2: Emergency ballot period for the election

April 3: Election day