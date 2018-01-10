Tesla cleared to open first RI store in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The state and city of Warwick are giving Tesla the green light to open the electric car manufacturer’s first Rhode Island store in the city.

According to the Division of Motor Vehicles and meeting minutes, the Rhode Island Automobile Dealers Commission approved Tesla’s application in mid-December, with the city of Warwick signing off on Tesla’s business license later in the month.

House Majority Leader Joe Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat and an attorney, represented Tesla before the city’s Board of Public Safety, and said he expects the California-based company to open the store sometime in the next three months. Tesla’s state application says the store will be located at 870 Quaker Lane, the former home of Tarbox Hyundai.

“It’s a great, forward-thinking company,” Shekarchi told Eyewitness News.

Tesla officials confirmed they have been awarded a license to open a store in Warwick, but declined comment on when and specifically where their store would open.

A Tesla remains a rare sight on local roads. There were a total of just 56 Tesla vehicles registered across Rhode Island at the end of 2015, the most recent year for which data is available, according to DMV. Barrington topped the list with eight Teslas registered there, followed by Jamestown with six.

This summer, questions were raised about whether Elon Musk’s company could indeed set up shop in Rhode Island due to its sales model. Tesla doesn’t use traditional, independently-owned dealerships and instead sells directly to buyers, but Rhode Island state law prohibits certain direct-to-consumer car sales.

“I would like Tesla to be able to sell here,” Gov. Gina Raimondo said this past July following a speech by Musk at the National Governors Association summer conference in Providence.

“Right now I see Teslas driving around in Rhode Island, they’re being purchased in Massachusetts,” she said. “It would be a great thing if they could be purchased in Rhode Island so we get the sales tax revenue, frankly, and also for our customers.”

At the time, Raimondo said she wasn’t sure what regulatory or legal changes would have to be made to pave the way for local Tesla sales, but said it is “something that I’m going to look into.”

A spokesman for the DMV tells Eyewitness News the state law roadblock wouldn’t have stopped Tesla. State law only prohibits car manufacturers who currently sell through Rhode Island dealerships to begin new direct-to-consumer sales in the state, but because no local dealerships currently sell Teslas, the law doesn’t apply.

A similar issue led to a Supreme Court case in Massachusetts, where Tesla ultimately prevailed and opened several stores.

“They’re subjecting themselves to the same rules as every other dealer in the state,” said Shekarchi. “They’re going to meet all the same consumer requirements.”