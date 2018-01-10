The Center for Weight and Wellness at Miriam Hospital

The Centers for Weight and Wellness, located in East Greenwich and Providence provide access to the most comprehensive, integrated care to support each patient’s journey to wellness.

As part of the Weight Management Program at The Miriam Hospital, the centers offer access to its renowned resources and expertise, including dietary counseling and behavior therapy, all in the one location. Treatment programs are designed specifically to address various weight levels and individual needs.

For more information: https://www.lifespan.org/centers-services/center-weight-wellness

