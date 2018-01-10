Warren elementary school closes off 2 classrooms after asbestos found in ceiling

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — Two classrooms at Hugh Cole Elementary School are off limits after facilities found ceiling tiles with asbestos on them, Bristol Warren Regional School Superintendent Mario Andrade said.

An email was sent to parents informing them of the conditions on Wednesday, saying that the music room/gym stage and Room 42 received water damage due to burst pipes. While the area was being examined by the insurance company and the Director of Maintenance and Facilities at the school, the email says they found the asbestos tiles under plywood in the music room and gym stage.

Andrade said the asbestos was encased in the tiles and was not airborne.

“We have blocked off the area to all students and staff until we can conduct an abatement,” Andrade said. “A company will be performing this service over the weekend. Once the abatement is complete, we will test the area to ensure that there are no health and safety risks.”

The area is currently blocked off in plastic containment and off limits to students and adults in the building. Once the abatement is complete, the air will be tested prior to students and faculty returning to the affected spaces.