West Warwick man arrested again on child porn charge

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A West Warwick man previously charged in a child pornography case was arrested a second time Tuesday, according to Rhode Island State Police.

David Hamlin, 36, was charged with possession and transfer of child pornography following a raid at his apartment on Curson Street, state police said. Prosecutors said officers found digital devices with images of child porngraphy, as well as children’s clothing and pictures of two young girls.

State police said they previously arrested Hamlin on Oct. 5, 2016, when he was charged with transfer of child pornography. Hamlin eventually pleaded no contest to an amended charge of access to a computer for fraudulent purchases. According to state police, Hamlin was still on probation for that charge when he was arrested Tuesday.

No plea was entered at Hamlin’s arraignment Wednesday morning. He was scheduled to be presented as an alleged probation violator later in the day.

State police said the investigation was still active, and additional charges against Hamlin may be pending.