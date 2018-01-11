2 hurt in explosion at Quonset Point

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews responded Thursday to an explosion at Quonset Point.

The explosion occurred around 3:20 p.m. on a barge that was under construction at Senesco Marine, according to North Kingstown fire officials.

Officials said two people were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The state fire marshal and representatives from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) responded to the scene.

