Arrest made in pistol-whipping of student at Juanita Sanchez HS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have made an arrest in the assault of a student inside Juanita Sanchez High School Wednesday morning.

According to Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the police department, a 15-year-old male was apprehended by a school resource officer and a detective from the Providence Police Youth Service Bureau in connection with the assault.

The assault occurred around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, when a student allowed two unknown males into the school through a side door, according to a police report. The two suspects then approached a student at a water fountain and attempted to rob him.

The victim, an 18–year-old student, said he was hit on the head with a black handgun.

The school was placed in a brief lockdown, according to Lague.

Lague said the student who was assaulted was treated by the school nurse and remained at school for the rest of the day Wednesday.

The suspect was transported to the police station where he later confessed his involvement in the assault, according to police.

The juvenile was charged with one count of assault with intent to commit robbery and was sent to family court Thursday afternoon.

Lague said the investigation is ongoing.