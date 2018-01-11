Boil-water advisory lifted in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I.(WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Thursday that a boil-water advisory has been lifted from the Centre of New England in Coventry.

The boil-water ordinance was issued in late December after tests revealed E. coli in the public water system.

Samples were taken from the water system Jan. 8-10 and health officials said they were all absent of bacteria.

Coventry police said the boil-water advisory affected approximately 1,000 people. The Centre of New England is a business complex that also includes commercial property, an assisted living home, condominiums and hotels.

The health department suggests residents clean and sanitize refrigerators with water dispensers and/or ice machines, replace any water treatment filter cartridges and flush any faucets or taps not used during the boil advisory for 10 minutes.

Health officials said the water system was disinfected with an increased level of chlorine and then flushed with a normal amount of chlorine levels before collecting a total of seven samples throughout the distribution system.