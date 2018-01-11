Challenge Accepted: Sister station in Tenn. accepts Patriots, Titans wager

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI)– The WPRI Eyewitness News team is hoping to taste sweet victory again as the New England Patriots take on the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night.

Hot after winning a wager with WIVB News Buffalo in December, Eyewitness News has issued a challenge to sister station WKRN News 2 Nashville. Eyewitness News This Morning anchors Danielle North and Patrick Little along with meteorologist Michelle Muscatello and traffic reporter Melissa Sardelli started the trash talking Thursday morning.

The morning team is “so confident” the Patriots will win they are willing to send “lobster and clam chowder” down to Nashville. Patrick Little added,“It’s really a moot point, Patriots are going to win like they always do this time of year.”

We won our last wager with Buffalo, so now we're making another ahead of this weekend's Patriots game against the Tennessee Titans. We can almost taste the Nashville hot chicken already! pic.twitter.com/5U4d8ihzYT — WPRI 12 (@wpri12) January 11, 2018

The WKRN team has accepted WPRI’s challenge. If the Titans lose, WKRN has offered to send classic “Tennessee Hot Chicken.”

Y’all the gang at @wpri12 has challenged us to a friendly wager regarding Saturday’s @titans playoff game vs @Patriots. Looking forward to sampling some lobstah and chowdah! #TitanUp #Titanson2 pic.twitter.com/pEJQtj5hxR — WKRN (@WKRN) January 11, 2018

WKRN anchor and New England native Neil Orne returned the smack talk, “We wanted to give you tips on how to eat true Nashville Hot Chicken, but you won’t need it.” Meteorologist Jared Plushnick also issued a “Hurricane Mariota” forecast for Saturday night.

The WPRI Eyewitness News team is confident the Patriots will win at home on Saturday night and looks forward to trying one of Nashville’s signature dishes. They enjoyed chicken wings from WIVB News Buffalo in December when the Patriots beat the Buffalo Bills 23-3.

The New England Patriots take on the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, January 13, at 8:15pm on WPRI 12, with pre-game coverage starting at 7 p.m. and post-game action immediately after national coverage ends. Don’t miss any of our Eyewitness Sports Patriots coverage all season long.