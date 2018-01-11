Crews racing to clear storm drains with flooding possible Friday

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A combination of rain in the forecast and milder temperatures has DPW crews around Southern New England racing to clear out storm drains, and they could use some help.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. Rain is expected to fall heavy at times while the snow from last week’s storm melts, which could lead to localized street flooding. Local rivers and streams will also need to be monitored closely.

Officials say there are approximately 12,000 catch basins in Providence alone. City workers were out in droves Thursday working to clear them of snow and ice, but officials asked residents and businesses to pitch in if possible to prevent flooding.

In Cranston, city workers traded snow plows for backhoes as they sought to keep flooding to a minimum, putting a focus on low-lying areas. It’s an expensive but necessary task to keep residents safe.

“We’re anticipating the snow will cost us close to $150,000,” Mayor Allan Fung said.

In addition to freeing up storm drains, Fung also stressed the importance of clearing sidewalks and shoveling out any snow-covered fire hydrants.