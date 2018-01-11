Despite school closure, Edgewood Highland students return to the classroom

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Class is back in session for Edgewood Highland Elementary School students who were displaced by a water main break last week.

But until the water damage at the school is cleaned up, classes are taking place at the Norwood Avenue School just down the road.

Thursday was the students’ first day of classes in the new location, which school officials believe will be the temporary school location for a month or so until Edgewood Highland is repaired.

“I’ve never been in it, so I’m excited to see how cool it will be and I’m sharing a class with the other third grade and we’ve never done that before so its going to be a new experience,” third grader Dilys Wiening said.

The superintendent, principal, teachers and student leaders from Park View Middle School were on hand to make the students feel welcome.

“Generally, everything went as smoothly as can be expected,” Superintendent Jeannine Nota-Masse said. “It’s like the first day of school, only in January.”

Edgewood Highland students have been out of school since the water main break caused extensive damage to classrooms last Wednesday. Many parents were eager to get back into the school routine.

“It’s been a long little recess for them, but we are glad to be back and we can just move on and make the best of what we have,” Leang Bun said. “We are pretty thankful that this school is able to house our students.”

Edgewood Highland parent Jon Wiening said the move to a new school was made easier by the proximity, with less than a five-minute drive to the temporary location.

“The flood was a major disruption for all of us, so we had to have my wife and I switching days, working from home and just taking care of things that way,” he said. “I’m really glad that this is an option, we couldn’t come up with a better spot. I mean two blocks away from the other school, very convenient and as far as I can tell it looks like a good facility too.”

Nota-Masse said they’re hopeful to have repairs complete at Edgewood Highland by February break, which begins on Feb. 19.