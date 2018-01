FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Despite a burst pipe causing tens of thousands of gallons of water to flood into Durfee High School on Wednesday, classes will resume for students on Friday.

The school was closed for a second day Thursday as crews worked to clean up the water and repair any damage it caused.

Officials said a test of the building’s air quality came back clean.

ATTN: We're now in receipt of Durfee's air quality report which shows NO findings. The air is clean & we will have school @frps_durfee tomorrow, Fri, January 12. The school has a contingency classroom plan in place & will begin communicating w/the school community #welcomeback 🙂 — Fall River Schools (@frpsinfo) January 11, 2018

We are well into the clean up and recovery effort @frps_durfee Absolutely amazing work being done by our team with help from @fallriver_ma & @SERVPRO Who remembers the film #ET ? pic.twitter.com/6sD3qxgeEo — Fall River Schools (@frpsinfo) January 11, 2018

Eyewitness News is working the story and will have more tonight starting live at 5 on WPRI 12.