Eat this, not that

Looking to stay healthy in 2018? Of course! Andrea Wool from Thrive Functional Wellness returned to the show with some great options and alternatives; including eliminating highly processed foods and swapping your soda for water.

Plus, you can still satisfy that sweet tooth with her Easy Protein Packed Pancakes (Gluten free, dairy free, nut free).

Recipe:

-2 eggs

-1 ripe banana

-1 tsp vanilla

-1 tsp maple syrup

*butter, ghee, coconut oil or bacon fat to grease the pan

Mix all 4 ingredients together until the mix turns into batter.

Heat up a pan on the stove, and coat it with one of the cooking fats listed above

Pour pancake mix into pan in little silver dollar shapes.

When the bottom side gets golden brown, flip to the other side.

When both sides are golden brown, serve and eat!!!

Learn more about Andrea here: http://www.thrivefunctional.com/