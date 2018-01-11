GoFundMe set up for Portsmouth family displaced by fire

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family who lived in a mobile home that caught fire in Portsmouth over the weekend.

A person living in the North Drive home said they heard a noise coming from the heater Sunday morning and when he went to check it out, he found flames and smoke coming from the unit.

The flames destroyed the home and spread to two other mobile homes. Fire officials said the mobile home where the fire started was a total loss, while one of the other units had significant damage. There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

“They lost everything. All clothes, food, cherishables, essentials,” the page said. “He didn’t have fire insurance, so he is starting from the ground up. Jim is a great guy, always up beat and is always up to help anybody out. Any donation is appreciated, great or small, thank you in advance!”