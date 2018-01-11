In the Kitchen: BBQ Chicken Pizza

In the Rhode Show kitchen today, we welcome Co-Owner and Founder of Body Rock RI & Fitness Nutrition Specialist Nicole Costa. She is showing us how to make BBQ Chicken Pizza.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 Joseph’s Lavash
  • 1/4 cup shredded fat-free cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup onions, chopped and cooked
  • 2 strips of Oscar Mayer turkey bacon
  • 1-3 tbsp of Cholula Chipotle sauce
  • Chicken, 2 oz. (cooked)

Spices:

  • 1 tsp. crushed red pepper
  • Pink Himalayan sea salt, a pinch
  • Black pepper, any amount

Directions:

  1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees
  2. Cook onions, chicken, turkey bacon in a skillet on medium heat and set it to the side.
  3. Spray pan with olive oil flavored non-stick cooking spray.
  4. Place wrap on pan and smooth olive oil and seasonings on top.
  5. Next, smooth Cholula Chipotle sauce over the wrap then evenly distribute cooked onion, chicken and turkey bacon.
  6. Add cheese and any additional spices.
  7. Bake in oven for about 10-15 minutes, watch closely to prevent burning your precious pizza!