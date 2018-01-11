In the Kitchen: BBQ Chicken Pizza

In the Rhode Show kitchen today, we welcome Co-Owner and Founder of Body Rock RI & Fitness Nutrition Specialist Nicole Costa. She is showing us how to make BBQ Chicken Pizza.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 Joseph’s Lavash
- 1/4 cup shredded fat-free cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup onions, chopped and cooked
- 2 strips of Oscar Mayer turkey bacon
- 1-3 tbsp of Cholula Chipotle sauce
- Chicken, 2 oz. (cooked)
Spices:
- 1 tsp. crushed red pepper
- Pink Himalayan sea salt, a pinch
- Black pepper, any amount
Directions:
- Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees
- Cook onions, chicken, turkey bacon in a skillet on medium heat and set it to the side.
- Spray pan with olive oil flavored non-stick cooking spray.
- Place wrap on pan and smooth olive oil and seasonings on top.
- Next, smooth Cholula Chipotle sauce over the wrap then evenly distribute cooked onion, chicken and turkey bacon.
- Add cheese and any additional spices.
- Bake in oven for about 10-15 minutes, watch closely to prevent burning your precious pizza!