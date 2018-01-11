National Grid says it will lower RI rate hike by $25M thanks to new tax law

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – National Grid announced Thursday it will reduce its proposed rate hike for Rhode Islanders by more than $25 million largely due to expected savings from the new federal tax law.

The utility had been seeking an estimated 6% increase in electric bills and a 5% increase in gas bills, which combined were expected to increase ratepayers’ bills by about $71 million annually starting Sept. 1. It would be the company’s first increase in base distribution rates since 2012.

National Grid says the new law, which slashed the federal corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, will now allow it to reduce the hike to about $45 million when combined with other recalculations. The R.I. Public Utilities Commission had asked the company last month to revisit its request in light of the federal changes.

“Today’s announcement is a key indicator of how this new tax law can provide real benefits to National Grid’s customers,” Tim Horan, National Grid’s president and chief operating officer in Rhode Island, said in a statement. “We are committed to ensuring that the tax savings of the legislation are fully realized and are used to help our customers in their energy bills.”

The company said it was still determining how much the average ratepayer’s gas or electric bill will go up under the reduced proposal. Any change to rates will still require approval from the PUC following a lengthy hearing process.

In a statement, the Division of Public Utilities and Carriers said it “welcomes” the announcement by National Grid.

“The Division will independently analyze the impact of the changes in new tax law on the revenue request from National Grid and endeavor to ensure, in partnership with the Public Utilities Commission and National Grid, that the maximum value be returned to ratepayers,” the statement said.

Rhode Island is one of a growing number of states where the tax law is reducing utility bills. In Massachusetts, Eversource announced last week it would reduce rates statewide to pass along some of its millions of dollars in tax savings to customers. Pepco made a similar announcement this week in Washington, D.C.

Lt. Gov. Dan McKee, a Democrat and frequent critic of National Grid, suggested in a letter last week that the PUC should also require Grid to recalculate the rates it is charging now, since savings from the tax law were scheduled to begin this month with the start of the new year.

