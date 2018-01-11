Fans gather for Patriots rally at Warwick mall

rally

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — As the Patriots get ready to take on the Titans, fans gathered Thursday evening for a special rally at the Warwick Mall.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., former players and current cheerleaders will be taking pictures and signing autographs. Plus, all five of the team’s Super Bowl rings will be on display.

In addition, the new “5X Champions” instant game will be available for purchase, and Patriots merchandise and autographed memorabilia will be raffled off.

It's #Patriots fans Mecca! Rally at the Warwick mall before the #PlayoffPush begins Saturday. come join us till 7pm. Patrick Pass here signing autographs! pic.twitter.com/vuzGnORcza — Steve Nielsen (@Stevenielsen) January 11, 2018

Eyewitness News reporter Steven Nielsen will be live at the rally at 6 on WPRI 12.