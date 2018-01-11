Police: $75k loader stolen from Fatima Hospital lot

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a $75,000 piece of construction equipment was stolen last month from the rear parking lot of Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence.

The yellow and black 2013 Caterpillar Skid Steer was stolen around 1 a.m. on Dec. 22, according to police.

Investigators believe the suspect was driving a white or light-colored Ford F-Series with a dark utility body or dump body and hauling a tilt-style, double-axle trailer. Police said the truck was last seen traveling eastbound on Mineral Spring Avenue towards Pawtucket.

The following week, Pawtucket police began investigating the theft of a Bobcat machine in which the suspect was seen driving a similar vehicle on surveillance footage.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the construction equipment should contact North Providence Police at (401) 233-4533.