Scituate Town Council to appeal demolition of former police station

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Scituate Town Council made a motion Thursday to appeal the demolition order of the former Scituate Police Station and instead convert it into disabled veteran housing.

“It’s a wonderful solution to a difficult situation,” Scituate resident Tim McCormick said.

The station was shut down in September due to structural concerns after testing revealed high levels of lead, asbestos, mold and radon in the building.

Scituate Town Council voted unanimously at a September meeting to vacate the building and temporarily relocate personnel to trailers.

The Town Council then discussed either to renovate or demolish the building per order of the building inspector.

“At that point some of the councilors spread the email around town and rumors spread like wildfire,” McCormick said.

Many residents argued that station was a history site and during Thursday’s meeting, Council President John Mahoney said state and national records he found also recognized the station as a history property.

The council voted to renovate the building into housing for disabled veterans, with many residents supporting the idea over demolition.

“There’s such a major problem out there with our veterans sleeping on the streets and this housing would be perfect to put them in,” Town Councilman Scott Amaral said.

Some believe the council had a last minute change of heart and were planning to demolish the building.

“I just think it shows a lack of sensitivity to the traditions of the town. I think they need to be a little closer and vet these things with the residents beforehand,” McCormick said.

The council now has a matter of days to request an extension on the demolition order from the building inspector in order to move forward with potential renovation plans.

“We can’t guarantee it will stay,” Amaral said. “We’re working toward that and hoping for that.”