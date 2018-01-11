Suspect arrested in Pawtucket restaurant assault

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A man suspected of assaulting another man inside a Pawtucket restaurant late last month is now in custody.

Pawtucket police said they arrested 33-year-old Richard Lee King Wednesday. Detectives were able to identify him thanks to tips they received from surveillance images of the suspect. King was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

King is accused of assaulting a 43-year-old man inside Royal Fried Chicken on Dexter Street on Dec. 29. According to police, the suspect attacked the victim when he asked the suspect to stop yelling. Eyewitnesses said the suspect punched the victim several times in the face, slammed his head on the ground, then stomped on the victim’s head when another customer tried to intervene.

The victim was treated at Rhode Island Hospital and later released.