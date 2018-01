Michelle Cheng, Founder of LeafyGreenTea.com, explains the overall health benefit of tea, the difference between a quality loose leaf vs. a chopped leaf stuffed in a tea bag, and the difference in the quality of matcha.

Michelle brought in the following varieties of tea:

Matcha

Oolong

Silver needle

Blooming tea

Tai Ping Hou Kui (a type of green tea)

Two different grades of matcha