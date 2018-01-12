Behind the scenes with the stars of The Bodyguard at PPAC

We went behind the scenes for an interview with R&B superstar Deborah Cox, as she takes the stage this week as The Bodyguard hits PPAC.

For Tickets ppacri.org or 401-421-ARTS

