Dozens of animals removed from East Providence house

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Riverside house from which dozens of animals were removed Friday morning has been condemned, Eyewitness News has learned.

According to authorities on scene, the house – located at 26 Floyd Avenue – was filled with dogs and cats of all sizes and breeds.

Police arrested the homeowner, who is being charged with assaulting a police officer.

East Providence building official Al Quattrucci said it was the largest amount of animals he’s ever seen inside one house and believes there were more than three dozen cats and dogs inside. He continued that he didn’t believe the building was fit to be inhabited by people or animals.

At least three people are believed to be living in the house, including several teenagers in the basement.

Conditions in the house were so poor Quattrucci said he condemned the building on site. Crews immediately began boarding up the windows.

MORE: Building official condemns Riverside house where dozens of cats, dogs were removed. Crews here boarding it up @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/ZBNNLeE9de — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) January 12, 2018

The Department of Children, Youth and Families arrived on scene just before 11 a.m. and began their own investigation.

Police at the scene said the animals appeared to be in good health and well loved, but they were being removed due to safety concerns.

BREAKING: @EProvPolice, Animal Control at house on Floyd Ave. Police tell me dozens of animals removed “for their safety” @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/AiJgrIflMu — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) January 12, 2018

Stay with Eyewitness News as we bring you the latest details on this developing story.