EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Bloomfield Street garage caught fire early Friday morning as flames spread from a truck nearby.

Crews responded to the scene at 1 Bloomfield Street just before 2 a.m.

The flames appeared to spread from the truck to an adjacent fence and then to the garage.

All residents were able to safely evacuate the home and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.