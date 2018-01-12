Fall River police searching for armed robbery suspect

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a woman who they say was involved in an armed robbery on Sunday.

According to Fall River police, officers responded to reports of an armed robbery around 3:50 a.m. on Jan. 7 at Irving and Pleasant Streets.

The female victim told police that she received a text message from a friend, who asked her to bring cigarettes to the intersection. Police said the victim brought the cigarettes and when she arrived, her friend was there waiting.

According to police, when the victim reached for the cigarettes, $80 became visible in her pocket. At the moment, police say the suspect reached into the victims pocket and took the money. When the victim tried to retrieve the money, the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened her.

The victim told officers she asked the suspect, “You’re really going to stab me over $80?” and the suspect replied, “You’re really going to get stabbed over $80?”

Police said the victim told them she ran from the scene and contacted police. A different friend of the victim told officers that the victim made arrangements to buy heroin around 2 a.m. at the intersection. Upon her arrival, the victim told the friend she was robbed by a woman named ‘Cassie.’

According to police, the suspect is identified as 28-year-old Cassandra McElroy. She is approximately 5’3″ and 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. When officers responded to her last known address on Irving Street, they were unable to locate her.

Anyone with information on McElroy’s whereabouts should contact Fall River police at (508) 676-8511.