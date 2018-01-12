In the Kitchen: Greek Rice Pudding

Christina O’Donnell, General Manager of The Simple Greek, joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Greek Rice Pudding.

Ingredients:

1 Gallon Whole Milk

3 oz Butter

3x Cinnamon Stick

1 1/2 cup Medium Grain Rice

2 cup Sugar

1/4 tsp Sea Salt

1.75 oz Corn Starch

2 tbsp Vanilla

2 tbsp Cinnamon (Ground)

Directions:

Set aside 1 cup of milk, pour remainder into stock pot. Add butter and sea salt. Over high heat, bring mixture to soft boil stirring frequently (should have a thin layer of micro bubbles on top) approx 10 min. Add rice and cinnamon sticks. Turn heat down to med and cook until tender stirring every few minutes (approx 40 mins). Add sugar and stir well. Thoroughly mix corn starch a little cinnamon and remaining milk with a touch of vanilla. Slowly add mixture to rice stirring constantly. Add remaining vanilla and cook an additional 3 to 5 minutes to thicken. Remove from heat, cool and top with cinnamon

