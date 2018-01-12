In the Kitchen: Greek Rice Pudding

Christina O’Donnell, General Manager of The Simple Greek, joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Greek Rice Pudding.
Ingredients:
- 1 Gallon Whole Milk
- 3 oz Butter
- 3x Cinnamon Stick
- 1 1/2 cup Medium Grain Rice
- 2 cup Sugar
- 1/4 tsp Sea Salt
- 1.75 oz Corn Starch
- 2 tbsp Vanilla
- 2 tbsp Cinnamon (Ground)
Directions:
- Set aside 1 cup of milk, pour remainder into stock pot.
- Add butter and sea salt.
- Over high heat, bring mixture to soft boil stirring frequently (should have a thin layer of micro bubbles on top) approx 10 min.
- Add rice and cinnamon sticks.
- Turn heat down to med and cook until tender stirring every few minutes (approx 40 mins).
- Add sugar and stir well.
- Thoroughly mix corn starch a little cinnamon and remaining milk with a touch of vanilla.
- Slowly add mixture to rice stirring constantly.
- Add remaining vanilla and cook an additional 3 to 5 minutes to thicken.
- Remove from heat, cool and top with cinnamon
