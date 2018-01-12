MA police cruiser struck by tractor trailer, one trooper injured

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI)– Massachusetts Sate Police reported a state cruiser was struck by a tractor-trailer in the Westbound lane of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The crash occurred at the Edgell Road snow gate in Framingham at approximately 7:20 a.m. Friday.

Upon impact, the trooper’s SUV was pushed over the guardrail and into the woods.

The Trooper was transported by EMS to UMass Medical Center in Worcester and was reportedly conscious and alert during transportation.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

State Police Troop E and the State Police Vehicle Enforcement Section are investigating the cause of the crash.

