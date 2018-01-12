Patriots fans travel thousands of miles for showdown with Titans

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots ProShop at Gillette Stadium felt almost like an airport terminal Friday as fans from far and wide geared up for this weekend’s showdown with the Titans.

“Who doesn’t want to be apart of a good thing?” Joyce Davis asked. “This is the way we can be part of a good thing, by going to the games, and it’s great when that music starts playing. You’re a part of it.”

Davis flew all the way from Anchorage, Alaska, to be at the AFC divisional game Saturday night. Despite living thousands of miles away, she’s a Patriots season ticket holder.

“They won the Super Bowl and I was like, ‘I’m going to see that banner.’ So I got a season ticket,” she added. “I fly to a couple games.”

Davis wasn’t the only shopper from out of town. Eyewitness News also met fans from Texas and Hawaii, showing that New England Nation extends far beyond the region’s borders.

The distance makes it even more exciting, according to Davis.

“I get ready for the game all week,” she said. “I pack to get there and I think because of the travel it’s even more excitement for me!”

No matter where they were from, Patriots fans were confident they’ll see Tom and the boys advance to their record seventh straight AFC title game.

“Tom Brady’s going to light up the Titans tomorrow. You know that as a fact right there,” Justin Miller of Easton said.

“It’s going to be a W, I know for a fact,” his friend Greg Blanchard added.

