Police investigating homicide of Barrington chiropractor

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A homicide investigation is underway in East Providence after a man was found dead inside his Pleasant Street home.

East Providence Police Lt. Raymond Blinn confirmed Friday they’re investigating the death of 67-year-old Clive Bridgham.

Officers responded to Bridgham’s home for a well-being check Thursday night and found him unresponsive on the floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have any suspects in custody, according to Blinn.

Bridgham was a chiropractor who practiced in Barrington.

