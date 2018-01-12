Police: Pair hid cocaine in baby formula container

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A man and woman arrested on drug charges tried to hide some of their narcotics in a baby formula container, Pawtucket police reported Friday.

Police said they seized $6,500 worth of cocaine and marijuana Wednesday when they raided the Baldwin Street apartment of 26-year-old Lawrence Thompson and 25-year-old Ashley Barros.

Officers also seized approximately $3,000 in cash.

Along with cocaine and marijuana charges, police said Thompson and Barros were also charged with manufacturing or distributing drugs near a school and maintaining a common nuisance.