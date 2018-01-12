Crews searching for missing kayaker at Conimicut Point

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A search is underway off the coast of Warwick after a kayaker was reported missing Friday.

The search for the 46-year-old man is focused on Conimicut Point, where his car was found, according to Warwick police.

#BREAKING: Crews searching for a missing kayaker in waters off Conimicut Point. Police say a 46yo man went kayaking around noon and hasn’t been seen since. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/hg1vr1pqrP — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) January 13, 2018

Police said they were contacted around 4:30 p.m. by the man’s wife, who said her husband normally goes out on the water for about an hour but never returned home.

The man’s identity has not been released. Police said he was using an orange kayak.

MORE: Warwick Fire, Cranston Fire, Providence Fire and the Coast Guard are all out searching. Fire crews say the weather conditions are problematic, but they will work through the night if they can. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/VApan0dwNK — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) January 13, 2018

Warwick Fire, Cranston Fire, Providence Fire and the Coast Guard are assisting in the search.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.