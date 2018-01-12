Police warn to take care before flooding, flash-freeze

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — From the looks and sounds of Friday morning, it might have appeared the rain due this weekend had already started. Not quite.

The roads were already wet on Fletcher Avenue in Cranston, notorious for flooding when water overwhelms the Pocasset River.

Green grass had reappeared, thanks to rising temperatures that melted 14 inches of snow. But water was starting to pool in low-lying areas.

Add to that 1-3″ of rain Friday afternoon, and Rhode Island State Police Sgt. Greg Cunningham said it all makes for a dangerous mix.

“There is going to be some flooding. There will be some pooling of water on the roads. It’s inevitable,” he said.

During the snowstorm last week, nearly a hundred cars slid off the road because of speeding, Sgt. Cunningham said. He had the same warning for driving in rain: “Go slow. Take your time. Don’t rush. Work with one another on the road.”

Furthermore, avoid wet side roads, he said. “It’s a cheap way to get your car washed,” he quipped, “however, it could also have serious consequences. We don’t want people to hydroplane. It’s very dangerous on a side road to hydroplane – because the roads are much narrower.”

Leading cause of accidents on days like this: Poor visibility and "Hyroplaning". Reduce your travel speeds. Street flooding more significant this evening and overnight. Meteorologist @tony_tpetrarca has details starting 5PM WPRI 12. @RIDOTNews pic.twitter.com/o7hTkm2eLA — Tony Petrarca WPRI (@tony_tpetrarca) January 12, 2018

Narrower indeed – because despite the warmer temperatures, there are still big snow banks along the streets. Crews from various local Departments of Public Works were clearing drains and flood-prone zones – and started warning drivers to avoid low-lying areas.

Oaklawn and Wilbur Avenues in Cranston is a perfect example, a familiar sight to flooding news coverage: the road dips below a red railroad bridge, and the water can only collect in the gully. Since it floods so often, it’s now equipped with a warning sign: STREET FLOODED; NO TURN WHEN FLASHING.

A Wilbur Avenue example from the summer of 2017:

Street flooding at 6:42Pm Wilbur Ave. Cranston, A notorious section of road for brief flooding during heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/CHU6HL6kxh — WPRI 12 (@wpri12) June 16, 2017

Back at it with more flood patrol today. I’ll be live at Noon with what State Police are saying you should do to stay safe. We’re checking out notorious flood zones. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/iE3cNeBgg7 — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) January 12, 2018