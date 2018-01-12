Providence Place mall to close earlier on some weekdays

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Place mall will soon start closing a little earlier on certain days.

Mall spokesperson Lindsay Kahn on Friday said the mall will close one hour earlier Monday through Wednesday in order to match the hours of Nordstrom and Macy’s. The mall used to close at 9 p.m. on these days, but will now close at 8 p.m.

“We partner with our department stores to determine optimal mall hours and will continue to post any changes,” Kahn said in a statement.

In an email to Eyewitness News, a spokeswoman for Nordstrom said they modify store hours occasionally depending on the needs of customers.

“We first adjusted winter hours at our Providence Place store in January and February of last year because our customers indicated to us they do not want to shop after 8pm during these months due to the cold temperatures,” wrote Brenna Sussman of Nordstrom.

She said their closing hours at Providence Place will go back to 9 p.m. in the spring and summer.

Macy’s did not immediately return a request for comment.