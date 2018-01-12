Recall Roundup: High chairs among items on recall list

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Skip Hop is recalling about 8,000 high chairs because of a fall hazard.

The front legs on the Tuo convertible high chair can detach from the seat, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Skip Hop has received 13 incident reports, including two reports of bruises to children.

Style numbers included in the recall:

304200

304200CN

Date codes included in the recall:

HH102016

HH11/2016

HH3/2017

HH4/2017

The recalled high chairs were sold online at retailers nationwide from Dec. 2016 through Sept. 2017 for about $160.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Skip Hop for a free replacement, according to the CPSC.

Skip Hop can be reached online and at 888-282-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Bean Bag Chair Cover

Comfort Research is recalling 1,200 Ultra Lounge bean bag chair covers.

The zippers on the bean bag chair covers can be opened by children who can then crawl inside, become entrapped, suffocate or choke on the bean bag chair’s foam beads, according to the CPSC.

The covers were sold without foam bead filling in a DIY package with a UPC label code PO#12991 or PO#13539.

Consumers should immediately take bean bag chairs with the recalled covers away from children and contact Comfort Research for a full refund.

Comfort Research can be reached online and at 844-578-8933 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Mountain Bicycle Recall

Rocky Mountain is recalling all model year 2018 Altitude, Instinct and Pipeline mountain bicycles because the brakes can fail.

According to the CPSC, the brake cable housing was not secured properly during manufacturing.

The recalled bicycles were sold at Rocky Mountain bicycle dealers nationwide from June 2017 through Nov. 2017 for between $2,600 and $7,300.

No incidents have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact an authorized Rocky Mountain dealer for free inspection and free repair.

Rocky Mountain can be reached via email and at 866-522-2803 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday