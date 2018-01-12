RI Assembly leaders Ruggerio, Mattiello battling over hiring, spending

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio are battling once again.

The issue this time: control of the General Assembly’s purse strings. Ruggerio is accusing Mattiello of failing to green-light the hiring of Senate employees despite his chamber’s status as “a coequal, independent body.”

“I have grown more and more concerned with the General Assembly’s approach to personnel,” Ruggerio, D-North Providence, said in a statement. “The speaker routinely obstructs the operations of the Senate.”

A Mattiello spokesman said the speaker, a Cranston Democrat who works as an attorney, was tied up in court but would have a response later Friday.

The controversy revolves around the Joint Committee on Legislative Services (JCLS), an obscure five-member body that has authority over the Assembly’s more than $40 million annual budget. State House insiders have been buzzing about the dispute for more than a week, after the Senate began the year without a successor to its last policy adviser, Marie Ganim.

The House has long held three of the five seats on JCLS, giving the speaker effective control over the Assembly budget through the committee’s executive director, former state Rep. Frank Montanaro Jr., a key Mattiello ally.

The Senate has pushed back at the structure of JCLS multiple times over the years, saying it should have separate authority or at least an equal say over legislative spending. But the House has always won the day.

Despite its official name, JCLS almost never meets as an actual committee; according to Ruggerio, it has not done so in nearly nine years. Its five members are the speaker, the House majority leader, the House minority leader, the Senate president and the Senate minority leader.

In a letter sent to Mattiello on Tuesday, Ruggerio and Senate Minority Leader Dennis Algiere, R-Westerly, asked for a private meeting of JCLS to address the current impasse. Ruggerio told The Providence Journal he was looking at the possibility of taking Mattiello to court over the dispute.

A separate letter called attention to an even more obscure body, the Legislative Council, which is supposed to oversee lawyers hired to work for the Assembly but which Ruggerio claims has not met in decades even as their ranks have grown. “This is no way to conduct the people’s business,” Ruggerio argued.

In the second letter, Ruggerio informed the Senate he is appointing three senators – Algiere along with the No. 2 and No. 3 Senate Democrats, Maryellen Goodwin and Michael McCaffrey – to Legislative Council.

This isn’t the first time tempers have flared between Mattiello, who took office in 2014, and Ruggerio, who succeeded Teresa Paiva Weed last spring. Passage of the state budget was delayed by roughly a month last summer after the Senate tried to amend the tax-and-spending plan and Mattiello refused to take up their changes. The Senate eventually backed down and passed the House’s original budget bill.

