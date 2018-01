Alongside Jack Black, Jenny Slate, and Jason Schwartzman, local actor, Robert Capron takes to Netflix for his latest role. “The Polka King” is based on the true story of Polka legend, Jan Lewan whose ponzi scheme lands him in jail. Capron talks about what it was like to plays Jan’s son, David, the Rhode Island ties to the film, as well as his recurring role on the hit CBS show, “Elementary”.

“The Polka King” is streaming now on Netflix.