Rookie Providence officer arrests suspect

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A rookie police officer is being credited with the arrest of a suspect in a shots fired incident early Friday morning.

Officer Ryan Malloy chased Jordan DeCosta, 27, on foot after DeCosta attempted to flee a crime scene.

Police were called to the area of Mowry and Admiral Streets following reports of gunshots.

The suspect is believed to have fired between two and four rounds before discarding the loaded 9mm firearm.

No injuries were reported. Police conducted an extensive search for victims but did not locate any.

According to Providence police, DeCosta has a history with law enforcement and has been previously arrested in Providence. He is expected to be arraigned Friday and will likely face charges of carrying a pistol without a license. Other charges will depend on witness testimony.

Officer Malloy graduated from the police academy in August of 2017 and was named the honor graduate.